Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Jennifer Perkinson

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - They say teaching is one of the most rewarding professions out there, and one teacher is going above and beyond for her students in any way she can.

Jennifer Perkinson is a sixth-grade teacher at Warren Elementary but she is also, “Jennifer is a foster mom, and she is an adoptive mom,” says Colby Downing a friend of Jennifer.

“I tell my kids every day here at school, I spend more time with you all than I do my own family at home sometimes. And so whether or not we always get along, or we always see eye to eye, like you are part of my extended family,” adds Jennifer Perkinson.

Perkinson looks out for her students especially when it comes to needing certain things, “so that’s just been kind of my thing the last couple years is if I see it, and there’s something I can do about it, then I want to be actively involved in trying to fix that, as opposed to realizing there’s a need, but thinking might be above me or I can’t, can’t meet that need myself,” says Jennifer.

“Recently, she has raised money for her class at Warren Elementary, and with that money, she is planning to buy a classroom t-shirt, and leather journals with each student’s name engraved,” says Colby.

When Perkinson found out she had been nominated as a hometown hero “I was kind of floored because I feel like I’m just doing what I normally do in life anyway, it was nice to know that people think you know, highly of me, or that people respect me in that, that regard.

“She has definitely found her niche in life, and that is to foster and adopt and care for those who need the love and the most because she is just she’s good at it. She wants people to know that they are they belong to somebody. And I mean, I just say that in this time period of where we’re at in the nation, and in time, and with Thanksgiving and Christmas rolling around. Like, there need to be people that need to feel the love there.” says Colby.

“My goal every day is I’m going to come in, I’m going to love them, I’m going to be that shining light for them,” says Jennifer when talking about her students.

