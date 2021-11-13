Advertisement

Local domestic violence resources: How you can get help

By Allie Hennard
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - “Victims of crime, of any type of crime certainly we encourage them to reach out for assistance whether it be to law enforcement, whether it be to a social service agency, or whether it to be victim service agency like our spouse abuse shelters or our rape crisis centers or child advocacy centers in their area,” said April Fulcher , Victim Advocate with the Bowling Green Police Department.

With recent tragic events in the area, it is important for those experiencing domestic violence to know their local resources.

But what are some of the resources for people in an abusive relationship?

The Bowling Green Police Department’s Victim Advocacy Unit offers crisis intervention, support, and advocacy to victims of crime and their non-offending family members during their involvement with the criminal justice system.

“Additionally at the Bowling Green Police Department, we have a second victim advocate who specializes in domestic violence and works for our local spouse abuse shelter, B.R.A.S.S. Victims of crime, of any time of crime certainly we encourage them to reach out for assistance whether it be to law enforcement, whether it be to a social service agency like our spouse abuse shelters or our rape crisis centers or child advocacy centers in their area. It is very important for victims to have an opportunity to speak with someone,” Fulcher said.

The Barren River Area Safe Space ( B.R.A.S.S) provides safe shelter and advocates and counsels domestic violence victims and their children.

Domestic Violence, child abuse, family violence - all of these are often repetitive crimes, cyclical crimes, generational crimes within families and so we do see repeat offenders and victims who have been victimized by both this offender or another offender,” said Fulcher.

Henninger says there are various abuse tactics they have seen at their emergency shelter.

“There are five generally recognized types of abuse ranging from physical abuse to financial abuse, sexual assault and psychological abuse. And it is something that we have to recognize that we don’t have to qualify abuse, Henninger said. “There is not one that is significant better or worse to be the recipient of.”

B.R.A.S.S. serves the 10-county BRADD region.

They also offer a housing program designed to meet the needs of domestic violence survivors.

