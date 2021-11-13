Police investigating burglary at Stovalls Prescription Shop in Scottsville

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Scottsville Police Department is investigating a burglary at Stovall’s Prescription Shop.

According to police, at around 2:00 a.m. on Saturday morning Stovall’s Prescription Shop was burglarized.

Two unknown persons forcibly entered the business and removed items, police say.

If you have any information about this crime or identity of the persons please contact Detective Rose at the Scottsville Police Department at 270-237-361.

