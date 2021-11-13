Advertisement

SOKY holiday ice rink returns

By Katey Cook
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The SOKY Holiday Ice RIink is back.

Several people gathered outside to cut the ribbon for the rink at today’s opening day at the SOKY Marketplace.

There are some special events that will take place, so be sure to check out the exact time they are open.

The ice rink will be open Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. till 9 p.m., Thursday and Sunday from 1 p.m. till 9 p.m. for the next few weeks.

