TBI issues Amber Alert for missing people who may be in Adairville

ADAIRVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for 17-year-old Faith Threet and 44-year-old Kevin Pitt.

Authorities say Faith may be in the company of Dennis in the Area of Adairville, and Kevin is wanted by the Robertson County Sheriff’s office for failure to appear on multiple charges.

Kevin Pitt is 5′7″, weighs 140 lbs, has brown hair, blue eyes.

Faith Threet is 5′2″, weighs 130 lbs, has brown hair, brown eyes, and has a known medical condition.

Authorities say Faith was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, a black hooded sweatshirt, and black mud boots.

If you have seen or have information regarding their whereabouts, contact the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office at 615-382-6600, or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

🚨An AMBER Alert has been issued for 17 y/o Faith Threet, on behalf of the Robertston Co Sheriff’s Office.



Faith may be in the company of 44 y/o Kevin Dennis Pitt, in the area of Adairville, KY.



Pitt is wanted by Robertson Co SO for Failure to Appear on multiple charges. pic.twitter.com/HFtq5uKwWH — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) November 13, 2021

If you have seen Faith Threet or Kevin Pitt, or have info regarding their whereabouts, please contact the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office at 615-382-6600, or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. #TNAMBERALERT pic.twitter.com/QYtBjajGrC — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) November 13, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.