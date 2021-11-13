Advertisement

TBI issues Amber Alert for missing people who may be in Adairville

TBI issues Amber Alert for missing people said to be near Adairville
TBI issues Amber Alert for missing people said to be near Adairville(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 9:35 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADAIRVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for 17-year-old Faith Threet and 44-year-old Kevin Pitt.

Authorities say Faith may be in the company of Dennis in the Area of Adairville, and Kevin is wanted by the Robertson County Sheriff’s office for failure to appear on multiple charges.

Kevin Pitt is 5′7″, weighs 140 lbs, has brown hair, blue eyes.

Faith Threet is 5′2″, weighs 130 lbs, has brown hair, brown eyes, and has a known medical condition.

Authorities say Faith was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, a black hooded sweatshirt, and black mud boots.

If you have seen or have information regarding their whereabouts, contact the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office at 615-382-6600, or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Burden
Body of missing Hart County woman found, man arrested for murder
Isias Hernandez
Man indicted on rape charge of 10-year-old Bowling Green girl
Erica Burden
Hart County community remembers the life of Erica Burden
Erica Burden, 27-years-old from Hart Co. went missing Tuesay, November 9. KSP are asking for...
“We just want Erica back,” Bonnieville family implores for the safe return of a missing woman
14-year-old Luc loves playing golf and had been practicing in hopes of playing on his high...
Transgender teen excluded from boy’s golf team, family files lawsuit against Tennessee

Latest News

TBI issues Amber Alert for missing people who may be in Adairville
TBI issues Amber Alert for missing people who may be in Adairville
Donald Hohman, an Army veteran who was held hostage for 444 days at the U.S. Embassy in Iran,...
Army veteran held hostage for 444 days laid to rest
SOKY Ice Rink Returns
SOKY holiday ice rink returns
Domestic Violence resources
Local domestic violence resources: How you can get help