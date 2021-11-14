Annual Charity ball takes place virtually, but the donations still needed

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Saturday, one of the premier charity events in the region took place virtually the Annual Charity Ball.

The Med Center Health Foundation organizes the event that benefits both The Community Clinic and The Dental Clinic.

The clinics provide low-cost medical and dental services to qualifying patients that may otherwise not be able to afford them on their own.

“This is a cause that is so important that it doesn’t stop with just an event and yes, it is a great party. It is the premier event, I think of this region and always has been and we’re very proud of that. A lot of people work very hard to make it that way. But the mission is really what’s important and serving people in our community that, that need that help and sometimes it may just be temporary until they can get back on their feet,” says Kathy Smith, the Director of Annual Giving at the Med Center Health Foundation.

Smith adds that it is important to note that the med center foundation is its own entity and they thrive thanks to the donations made.

She also says that it is important to make people aware of the services the clinics offer.

“I think that the main thing, too, is just the awareness to people, not only people that give and help us maintain the clinics, obviously, it’s you know, by donations, but also the people that don’t know about the clinics that don’t know about the dentistry program. We also serve children under the age of 18, through our Guardian Angel Children’s Services program, and we have been doing that mobile. So we have been a connector in this community,” adds Kathy Smith.

To donate to the Med Center Health Foundation, click here.

