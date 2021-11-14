Advertisement

Cool end to Saturday, but stray showers arrive tomorrow!

Rain returns tomorrow morning for some.
By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today was chilly, but dry. Daytime highs struggled to make it out of the mid to upper 40s this afternoon.

Sunday planner
Sunday planner(wbko)

Chilly conditions will continue into tomorrow, though we are expecting a few stray showers to hit portions of South Central Kentucky. They’ll sweep through our northwestern counties first around 9am, and be far to our east by about midday or so. This will be a quick round of showers and won’t cause a complete washout. Beyond that though, we’ll see breezy conditions with winds out of the west at 14 mph. A warming trend sets in as we head into the work week. In fact, daytime highs will climb to the low 70s by Wednesday! However, we’re expecting isolated showers throughout the day, which are also expected to drag into Thursday as well. Warm conditions won’t last us long, our daytime highs will start trickling down to the 50s again as we head into the end of our work week and start to next weekend.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. AM stray shower possible. Breezy and cool. High 54. Low 28. Winds W at 14 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High 50. Low 38. Winds S at 7 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer. high 67. Low 50. Winds S at 12 mph.

Saturday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 48

Today’s Low: 32

Normal High: 60

Normal Low: 38

Record High: 80 (1909)

Record Low: 13 (1911)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.62″ (-0.84″)

Yearly Precip: 48.72″ (+5.22″)

Today’s Sunset: 4:37 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:23 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 25 / Small Particulate Matter: 20)

Pollen Count: Low (0.1 - Weeds, trees)

Mold Count: Low (5071 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Low (0)

