LOCAL ATHLETES TO JUMP IN 2021 MACY'S THANKSGIVING PARADE.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Three local athletes are set to jump-rope their way through the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade later this month.

The 95th annual Thanksgiving Parade is set to occur in New York City on November 25th. Over 100 jump-rope athletes from across the country will make this 2.8-mile trek. Among those will be Rachel Yanaro, Zoe McNeily, and Maggie Shirley, which are all a part of a group called Jumpin’ Jaguars.

WBKO News reporter Raquel Dominguez spoke with the athletes for more details. “I am super excited to go and jump. I’m excited to represent my hometown and my friends and my community and I’m super just blessed with the opportunity to go,” Rachel Yarano said. She later added that she just wants to share her passion with people who are thinking of trying the sport because it has brought so many blessings her way. Zoe McNeily said she felt the same way about her passion for jump-roping. “I’m a little nervous but I’m super excited. Jump rope brings me a lot of joy and I’m very blessed that I’m able to do it and so it’s just a lot of fun. It’s something I’ve got a passion for,” she said.

The talented athletes will showcase their skills among giant character balloons, celebrities, floats, and more.

The group will also be featured in a broadcast segment by NBC, which is expected to have 50 million viewers. You can also watch the parade by tuning in on Thanksgiving Day at 8 am on NBC or CBS.

