Room in the Inn preparing to help the homeless community during the winter season

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Winter is just around the corner and that means some of the coldest days are ahead of us.

For some, that is a battle of survival.

Room in the Inn is a winter shelter program for the homeless in Bowling Green.

The program was established in 2013, Room in the Inn, was designed to take our people that are on the streets on cold nights, get them off the streets, and give them a safe place each night.

This year the program will run from November until March of next year.

“We’ll open up this coming Monday the 15th, at five o’clock from 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. we’ll have registration here in the parking lot, we’re going to do everything outside again this year. We have dots on the parking lot, each person will stand on the dot there, six feet apart, we’ll do the registration here in the parking lot, do the COVID screenings here in the parking lot. Once everybody’s screened, and everything, all that’s done, the bus will arrive, and they’ll go to the respective congregation that night,” says Doug Depp with Room in the Inn.

The people that go to the congregations for that night not only have a place to sleep in, but also they are offered a meal.

Depp adds the non-profit thrives from donations and spoke of an upcoming fundraiser.

“This coming Sunday, it’s gonna be at the BG Skate. We’re just gonna have a fun night, we’ll have music gonna have food, gonna have silent auctions, and we’re gonna play bingo with like Monopoly fake money, and you can take that money and turn it in for prizes that I know everybody will donate back to the silent auction when they get their prize, and we’re just going to have a good time and raise some money,” says Depp about the fundraiser.

