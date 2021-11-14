Advertisement

Room in the Inn preparing to help the homeless community during the winter season

Room in the Inn
Room in the Inn(Ana Medina)
By Ana Medina
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 8:59 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Winter is just around the corner and that means some of the coldest days are ahead of us.

For some, that is a battle of survival.

Room in the Inn is a winter shelter program for the homeless in Bowling Green.

The program was established in 2013, Room in the Inn, was designed to take our people that are on the streets on cold nights, get them off the streets, and give them a safe place each night.

This year the program will run from November until March of next year.

“We’ll open up this coming Monday the 15th, at five o’clock from 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. we’ll have registration here in the parking lot, we’re going to do everything outside again this year. We have dots on the parking lot, each person will stand on the dot there, six feet apart, we’ll do the registration here in the parking lot, do the COVID screenings here in the parking lot. Once everybody’s screened, and everything, all that’s done, the bus will arrive, and they’ll go to the respective congregation that night,” says Doug Depp with Room in the Inn.

The people that go to the congregations for that night not only have a place to sleep in, but also they are offered a meal.

Depp adds the non-profit thrives from donations and spoke of an upcoming fundraiser.

“This coming Sunday, it’s gonna be at the BG Skate. We’re just gonna have a fun night, we’ll have music gonna have food, gonna have silent auctions, and we’re gonna play bingo with like Monopoly fake money, and you can take that money and turn it in for prizes that I know everybody will donate back to the silent auction when they get their prize, and we’re just going to have a good time and raise some money,” says Depp about the fundraiser.

📢Mark your calendars you don’t want to miss this fun event for a great cause!!! 📢 We are super excited to announce our...

Posted by Room in the Inn Bowling Green on Thursday, September 23, 2021

For tickets to the fundraiser, click here.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Burden
Body of missing Hart County woman found, man arrested for murder
Erica Burden
Hart County community remembers the life of Erica Burden
TBI issues Amber Alert for missing people said to be near Adairville
UPDATE: Woman found safe, man in custody
An American Flag now flies outside at the Bowling Green-Warren County Regional Airport.
Plane lands safely after emergency landing at BG Airport
14-year-old Luc loves playing golf and had been practicing in hopes of playing on his high...
Transgender teen excluded from boy’s golf team, family files lawsuit against Tennessee

Latest News

Sunday planner
Cool end to Saturday, but stray showers arrive tomorrow!
Bowling Green Police is currently responding to a shooting at the Parkside Apartments in...
Shooting at Parkside Apartments in Bowling Green
Scottsville burglary
Police investigating burglary at Stovalls Prescription Shop in Scottsville
Samantha Bratcher missing
Authorities searching for missing Muhlenberg County woman