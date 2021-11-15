Allen County League of Artists and Craftsmen holding annual holiday event

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Allen County League of Artists and Craftsmen is preparing for their annual holiday event this weekend.

The 35th Annual Holiday Crafts Show will be this Saturday, Nov. 20 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cooperative Extension office in Scottsville.

Members of the league will have handmade items for sale that “are perfect for the special people on your Christmas list,” according to Maria Acosta.

A food vendor will also be on site.

The cooperative office is located at 200 Main Street in Scottsville.

