Chilly start to the week before we warm up!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We start the work week off dry, but cold with Monday morning temperatures in the mid-to-upper 20s! However, a surge of above average temperatures move into the region soon along with more gusty winds for south-central Kentucky!

High pressure sits right over the Ohio and Tennessee Valleys, allowing for clear and cold conditions for the region! Low temperatures on Monday morning will start in the mid-to-upper 20s. Toboggan hat, mittens, scarves and a coat will be handy this morning - plus you’ll want to give yourself some time to warm your However, cloud cover will quickly usher in from the north and west and limit warmth for much of the day. Breaks in the cloud coverage will be present this afternoon near and south of the Kentucky and Tennessee state line, which will allow for highs to go into the low-to-mid 50s, including in Bowling Green. Light southerly winds will also accompany the sunshine in allowing 50s - but it will still remain chilly!

Monday night will be seasonably mild with overnight lows only in the upper 30s and low 40s as partly cloudy skies and southerly winds make things warmer compared to Monday morning’s cold temps. This will set up for a warm day on Tuesday as continued southerly winds and a mix of sun and clouds will allow temperatures to surge into the mid-to-upper 60s! Tuesday night into Wednesday will be warm with lows only going in the low-to-mid 50s - thanks to breezy southerly winds. Those breezy winds will only increase during the day Wednesday out of the south between 10-20 miles per hour with gusts as high as 40 miles per hour possible. The winds plus the sunshine will allow highs to rise in the low-to-mid 70s!

The warm up doesn’t last long, as clouds increase Wednesday night with late rain chances that continue on Thursday as a strong cold front blasts the region with rain and colder conditions. Thursday will only have highs in the upper 40s and low 50s under variably cloudy skies - so a rain coat and an umbrella will be warranted. The rain moves out late day Thursday and will set up another cold night Thursday into Friday morning with lows dipping down in the mid-to-upper 20s. Highs for the end of the work week will only be in the mid-to-upper 40s under partly cloudy skies. The weekend will warm up, but not as nicely as Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs over the weekend will only be in the mid 50s with partly to mostly cloudy skies and lows in the 30s. Stray rain chances will be with us on Sunday and linger into Thanksgiving week, which looks to stay chilly with light rain chances for the first half of the week!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. High 54. Low 40. Winds S at 6 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Warmer. High 69. Low 55. Winds S at 11 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy and warm. High 73. Low 43. Winds S at 17 mph. Gusts as high as 40 mph.

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 59

Normal Low: 38

Record High Today: 80 (1931)

Record Low Today: 9 (1883)

Sunrise: 6:24 a.m.

Sunset: 4:36 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 8 / Small Particulate Matter: 15)

Pollen Count: Low (0.1 - Weeds)

Mold Count: Low (4887 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Low (2)

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 56

Yesterday’s Low: 33

Yesterday’s Precip: TRACE

Monthly Precip: 0.62″ (-0.96″)

Yearly Precip: 48.72″ (+5.10″)

