Franklin widow attends Covid memorial ceremony to honor late husband, health care worker

Jacque Woodward honors late husband at Covid memorial service.(Jacque Woodward)
By Kelly Dean and WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FRANKFORT Ky. (WBKO) - More than 10,000 Kentuckians have died from Covid-19. A memorial in Frankfort was held on Sunday to honor the lives lost from the virus.

Jacque Woodward of Franklin worked on the Covid-19 memorial Advisory Panel which is a group of Kentuckians selected by the governor. The panel consists of family members and loved ones of those lost, health care heroes, first responders and COVID-19 survivors. These members select the final design for the memorial that will eventually be built and displayed in the state.

Woodward lost her husband Gary Woodward, an ICU nurse, to Covid nearly a year ago. He passed away on the ICU floor he worked on in Nashville for nearly 26 years.

“He loved his patients, he loved caring for others. And his team knew that they could always depend on him. I know, I’ve heard so many wonderful stories after his passing. And I was told he was the person that could calm the storm, that they always knew no matter what, that he was there for them,” said Jacque.

Amid the moving speeches and prayers during the ceremony on Sunday, Gov. Beshear said it is important that Kentuckians keep their compassion for those who are grieving and don’t grow numb to the sacrifices people have made during this pandemic.

“It’s devastating what it does. And not just in Kentucky, but all across this nation. The sad thing was that Gary passed before a vaccine was available because we had already talked about it, we both knew we were taking that vaccine, we knew that that was going to be what we needed to do, so that we could continue to be there and serve others. I’m just sad that that wasn’t an opportunity for him,” said Woodward.

Woodward knows deeply what so many families across the Commonwealth are dealing with. She, her late husband and their daughters all work in healthcare.

