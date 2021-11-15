Gov. Beshear announces $350,000 grant to aid in preventing youth crime

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today, Gov. Andy Beshear and Kentucky Department of Juvenile Justice Commissioner Vicki Reed announced that applications are available to apply for $355,000 in grant funding for public agencies and nonprofit programs to aid in preventing youth crime across the commonwealth.

“This funding is critical to create and sustain programming aimed at creating a better Kentucky for our most vulnerable population, our children. My administration remains committed to reducing the chances of our youth entering or returning to the juvenile justice system,” said Gov. Beshear. “We must do everything we can to intervene and support all youth with a more positive outlook on life and provide opportunities for a bright and successful future.”

The Title II Formula Grants Program, administered by the United States Department of Justice, is made available to assist state and local governments in addressing juvenile crime through technical assistance, research, training, evaluation, and effective prevention and intervention programs. Eligible applicants include public agencies, nonprofit programs, local units of government, and private not-for-profit organizations. Programs should focus on preventing justice system involvement or intervening with first-time and non-serious offenders to divert contact with the juvenile justice system. Priority will be given to those applicants implementing evidence-based and promising practices.

“DJJ looks forward to working in partnership with community organizations and members to connect youth and families to a network of supportive programs, interventions, and mentors,” Commissioner Reed said. “By diverting youth from juvenile justice involvement better outcomes result for youth, schools, and communities as well as significant cost savings for taxpayers.”

All applications must be submitted online via Intelligrants (IG), the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet’s electronic Grants Management System.

New applicants will be required to establish an account and become familiar with the system well in advance of the due date. Applicants should also note that validating a new user account requires 48 to 72 hours.

Applications are due by Dec. 6, 2021, at 5 pm CST, and awards are expected to be announced by Dec. 20, 2021.

Assistance with the application process may be obtained by contacting Grants Management staff at JUSGMB@ky.gov.

In Aug., Gov. Beshear and Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary Kerry Harvey announced the appointment of Vicki Reed as commissioner of DJJ with a focus on setting the state’s youth on a path to success while reducing youth crime and recidivism.

“At the end of the day, the ultimate goal is to end youth violence and crime,” said Commissioner Reed. “I want nothing more than Kentucky’s youth to be empowered by a good family support system, strong educational system, faith in law enforcement, and hope from faith-based organizations so they make the right decisions to avoid touching the juvenile justice system. However, until that day arrives, I will do everything in my power to build our youth up and provide a solid foundation for their future.

Commissioner Reed has identified several initiatives and programs for DJJ to accomplish under her leadership, including:

Acquisition and utilization of evidence-based programs within the treatment array of residential services to youth;

Enhancement of data collection for fidelity monitoring and recidivism collection in accordance with SB 200;

Reinvestment into community–based services as well as expansion of services to pre-adjudication youth with the employment of evidence-based practices and increased family engagement;

Forging partnerships with other state agencies and entities, such as the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, Workforce Development, Kentucky State Police, Administrative Office of the Courts, and Kentucky Department of Education to enhance services and programs for youth to successfully reintegrate into their community.

