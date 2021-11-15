Jimmie Allen coming to SKyPAC Nov. 20

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Rising country music star Jimmie Allen will be at SKyPAC this Saturday, Nov. 20, beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Allen was recently named the CMA New Artist of the Year and competed on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars.”

He’s known for his chart topping hits that include “Best Shot”, “Make Me Want To” and “Freedom Was a Highway.”

Tickets are $40, $30 or $25. To purchase or for more information, go here or call the SKyPAC ticket office at 270-904-1880.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.