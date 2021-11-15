Advertisement

Jimmie Allen coming to SKyPAC Nov. 20

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 8:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Rising country music star Jimmie Allen will be at SKyPAC this Saturday, Nov. 20, beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Allen was recently named the CMA New Artist of the Year and competed on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars.”

He’s known for his chart topping hits that include “Best Shot”, “Make Me Want To” and “Freedom Was a Highway.”

Tickets are $40, $30 or $25. To purchase or for more information, go here or call the SKyPAC ticket office at 270-904-1880.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bowling Green Police is currently responding to a shooting at the Parkside Apartments in...
Shooting at Parkside Apartments in Bowling Green
Samantha Bratcher missing
Authorities searching for missing Muhlenberg County woman
TBI issues Amber Alert for missing people said to be near Adairville
UPDATE: Woman found safe, man in custody
Scottsville burglary
Police investigating burglary at Stovalls Prescription Shop in Scottsville
An American Flag now flies outside at the Bowling Green-Warren County Regional Airport.
Plane lands safely after emergency landing at BG Airport

Latest News

Amber Clare, center, and Noah Clare, right, may be in northern Michigan with Jacob Clare, left.
Michigan Police join in search for missing Gallatin children
The Allen County league of Artists and Craftsmen will have their Holiday Crafts Show this...
Allen County League of Artists and Craftsmen holding annual holiday event
Deer Season in Kentucky (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)
Modern gun deer season opens in Kentucky
America Recycles Day brings awareness about recycling and the purchasing of recycled products,...
Chilly start to the week before we warm up!