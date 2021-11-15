Advertisement

Michigan Police join in search for missing Gallatin children

Amber Clare, center, and Noah Clare, right, may be in northern Michigan with Jacob Clare, left.
Amber Clare, center, and Noah Clare, right, may be in northern Michigan with Jacob Clare, left.(source: Michigan State Police)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 9:45 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GAYLORD, Mi. (WBKO) - The Michigan State Police has joined in the search for two Gallatin children reported as kidnapped.

According to a news release, MSP is assisting law enforcement agencies in Tennessee and Kentucky in finding 16-year-old girl, Amber Clare, and 3-year-old boy, Noah Clare. The release said the children were abducted by a family member, 32-year-old Jacob Clare of Beaver Dam, KY, and possibly on the way to or in northern Michigan near Harbor Springs.

Clare is believed to be driving a silver Subaru Outback with Tennessee registration plates.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local authorities immediately.

Mother of ‘endangered’ three-year-old pleading for help finding him

