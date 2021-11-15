Michigan Police join in search for missing Gallatin children

GAYLORD, Mi. (WBKO) - The Michigan State Police has joined in the search for two Gallatin children reported as kidnapped.

According to a news release, MSP is assisting law enforcement agencies in Tennessee and Kentucky in finding 16-year-old girl, Amber Clare, and 3-year-old boy, Noah Clare. The release said the children were abducted by a family member, 32-year-old Jacob Clare of Beaver Dam, KY, and possibly on the way to or in northern Michigan near Harbor Springs.

Clare is believed to be driving a silver Subaru Outback with Tennessee registration plates.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local authorities immediately.

Mother of ‘endangered’ three-year-old pleading for help finding him

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.