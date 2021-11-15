Modern gun deer season opens in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky’s modern gun deer season has opened.

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources said in a statement that the season opened statewide on Nov. 13 and continues through Nov. 28. Officials say deer hunters contribute about $550 million in economic benefit annually. Revenue from hunting also supports natural resource conservation.

Kentucky’s 16-day modern gun season is designed to coincide with the peak of fall breeding when deer are most active. Hunters in five western Kentucky counties must use check stations because chronic wasting disease was recently confirmed near Kentucky’s border.

