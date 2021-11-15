New mural behind Glasgow’s city hall continues downtown revitalization

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Get your cameras ready! A new mural is almost complete on the back of city hall in downtown Glasgow. Last year, a different mural was painted on the side of a building along West Main Street to welcome residents and visitors into town.

“A few years ago, when we started talking about our first mural that we did, we talked a lot about the importance of public art in our long-term plans, and how that does for downtown growth,” MacLean Lessenberry, the Executive Director at Glasgow-Barren County Tourism, said.

Projects like this are aimed to spruce up the downtown area, attracting more people and industry. Glasgow Renaissance also had a lot to do with getting the mural up. Glasgow Renaissance was created to make a long-term plan for the development of the downtown area of Glasgow.

“We want people to have that walkability for downtown to go take those pictures, to go to the Plaza, to hang out, to go eat, and to all those other venues that we have there,” And this is kind of this the starting point on this side of the square. Whereas the other side is where has that mural, and it has that starting point,” Kevin Myatt, Glasgow’s planning and zoning director said.

Myatt explained that there was money left over in the city’s budget for the maintenance of buildings, and they used the funds to seal brick and paint the back of city hall. From there, they didn’t want to just leave it a blank canvas.

“So, when tourists do go into shops or restaurants that people are proud of Glasgow, they’re proud of where we live,” Lessenberry said. “They’re proud of what the city government is doing and all the people involved in those efforts.”

Even the design of the mural shows Glasgow pride. “Some of the reds that you’re going to see, they kind of pay homage to a lot of the barns that we have in our cultural districts here in Barren County,” Myatt said. “Some of the blues that were used, kind of reflect some of the city schools that we have here, as well as there’s going to be a homage to you know, Glasgow’s Celtic history with the plaid.”

Myatt hopes revitalization efforts also attract residential growth downtown. “What you see is especially in the downtown areas across our community, not just Glasgow, but in other areas, you’ll see a lot of dual-type uses, whether it be commercial shops on the bottom and those residential places above,” he said.

“This is just one small piece of that, it takes many more things other than just the art, but you know, this is just a hopefully a great stepping stone for that going forward,” he continued when referring to owners investing more into their downtown buildings. “We know that thriving communities, it starts in downtown and it goes outwards, so we’re hoping to mimic that here in Glasgow.”

The mural is expected to be complete sometime this week.

