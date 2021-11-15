Warming things up this week!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We saw breezy and cool conditions today with highs topping in the mid 50s. Tonight we’ll be partly cloudy with lows in the upper 20s, so bundle up if you need to step outside!

Monday forecast (wbko)

A warming trend sets in as we head into the work week. In fact, daytime highs will climb to the low 70s by Wednesday! It’ll also be breezy with winds out of the south at 15 mph in some areas - so hold on to your hats! However, we’re expecting scattered showers throughout the day, which are also expected to drag into Thursday as well. Warm conditions won’t last us long, our daytime highs will start trickling down to the 50s again as we head into the end of our work week and start to next weekend. Beyond Thursday, we’ll see daily chances for stray showers. However, none of this will bring a complete washout nor a severe weather threat. You can track the latest with us by downloading the WBKO First Alert weather app!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High 50. Low 38. Winds S at 7 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer. high 67. Low 50. Winds S at 12 mph.

WEDNESDAY: P. cloudy w/ scattered showers. High 73. Low 41. Winds S at 15 mph.

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 56

Today’s Low: 33

Normal High: 60

Normal Low: 38

Record High: 80 (1964)

Record Low: 15 (1886)

Today’s Precip: T”

Monthly Precip: 0.62″ (-0.96″)

Yearly Precip: 48.72″ (+5.10″)

Today’s Sunset: 4:37 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:23 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 25 / Small Particulate Matter: 20)

Pollen Count: Low (0.1 - Weeds, trees)

Mold Count: Low (5071 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Low (0)

