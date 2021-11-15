WKU Women’s basketball defeated by Kansas State 76-44

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A cold shooting night plagued WKU women’s basketball in the second game of the Preseason WNIT on Sunday afternoon. The Lady Toppers fell 76-44 to the host school, Kansas State.

Freshman Alexis Mead led WKU with a career high 18 points along with three assists and seven rebounds for the 5-5 guard. Meral Abdelgawad was the top rebounder for the Lady Toppers, pulling down 10 rebounds, her seventh career game with 10-or-more boards. Abdelgawad also had three steals and five points, pushing her past 800 career points with 801.

Kansas State opened the game with a 6-0 run. Selma Kulo broke the run with WKU’s first points of the game on a layup. The Wildcats followed with another run, this time a 7-0 run. From there the scoring was even, 6-6.

Gabby McBride scored first in the second quarter with her first points as a Lady Topper. Kansas State scored the next 10 points. Alexis Mead knocked down a jumper to stop the run. The Wildcats took a 39-17 into halftime.

Mead scored first in the third quarter on a jump inside the arc and it was first two of nine points the freshman scored in the period. The Lady Toppers had their best offensive quarter in the third, scoring 16 in the frame.

Kansas State began the fourth quarter with a 14-0 run. Mead snapped the run with a pair of free throws to start a 9-0 run in favor of the Lady Toppers. In that span, Mead had four, Macey Blevins knocked down a three and Mya Meredith had a layup.

A strong defensive team, the Wildcats are giving up an average of 35.0 points per game so far this season. WKU’s 44 points were the most by a Kansas State opponent so far.

WKU will be back in action on Monday, Nov. 15 against UT Martin in the final game of the Preseason WNIT. Game time is set for 4 p.m. and the game will be streamed on YouTube.

