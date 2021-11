BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -At the Warren County Regional Jail, 100 more inmates received a COVID-19 vaccine, according to a tweet from jailer Stephen Harmon.

This was the second vaccine clinic held at the jail, as the first one was held in June.

Harmon thanked the Barren River District Health Department and Southern Health Partners.

Participation in the clinic was optional.

