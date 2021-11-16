AMBER Alert now issued for Tn. toddler, Ky. teen believed to be with kidnapper

Tn. (WBKO) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has officially issued an AMBER Alert for missing three-year-old Noah Clare of Gallatin.

Noah has brown hair and blue eyes, stands approximately 3′5″ and weighs about 40 pounds.

He may be with Jacob “Jake” Clare in Michigan, officials said. The 35-year-old stands 6′7″ and weighs approximately 200 pounds. Jacob Clare faces an Aggravated Kidnapping charge.

Sixteen-year-old Amber Clare of Beaver Dam is Jacob Clare’s niece, who is believed to be with Jacob and Noah and is considered ‘endangered’ by Beaver Dam Police.

Missing Ky. teen and Tn. toddler (TBI)

Jacob Clare may be driving a 2005 silver or grey Subaru Legacy, with Tennessee tag 42MY10. Officials say it now appears the vehicle no longer has stickers on the back of it, as was earlier reported.

If you see Noah, Jake, or the vehicle, call 911 immediately. If you have information about the case, please call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

