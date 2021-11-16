Advertisement

AMBER Alert now issued for Tn. toddler, Ky. teen believed to be with kidnapper

Amber Alert issued for missing Tenn. toddler
Amber Alert issued for missing Tenn. toddler(TBI)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tn. (WBKO) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has officially issued an AMBER Alert for missing three-year-old Noah Clare of Gallatin.

Noah has brown hair and blue eyes, stands approximately 3′5″ and weighs about 40 pounds.

RELATED: Michigan State Police join in search for abducted children from Tenn. and Ky.

He may be with Jacob “Jake” Clare in Michigan, officials said. The 35-year-old stands 6′7″ and weighs approximately 200 pounds. Jacob Clare faces an Aggravated Kidnapping charge.

Sixteen-year-old Amber Clare of Beaver Dam is Jacob Clare’s niece, who is believed to be with Jacob and Noah and is considered ‘endangered’ by Beaver Dam Police.

Missing Ky. teen and Tn. toddler
Missing Ky. teen and Tn. toddler(TBI)

Jacob Clare may be driving a 2005 silver or grey Subaru Legacy, with Tennessee tag 42MY10. Officials say it now appears the vehicle no longer has stickers on the back of it, as was earlier reported.

RELATED: Mother of ‘endangered’ three-year-old pleading for help finding him

If you see Noah, Jake, or the vehicle, call 911 immediately. If you have information about the case, please call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Gallatin Children
Michigan State Police join in search for abducted children from Tenn. and Ky.
Samantha Bratcher missing
Authorities searching for missing Muhlenberg County woman
Jacque Woodward honors late husband at Covid memorial service.
Franklin widow attends Covid memorial ceremony to honor late husband, health care worker
Bowling Green Police is currently responding to a shooting at the Parkside Apartments in...
Shooting at Parkside Apartments in Bowling Green
Columbia woman finds nearly a dozen receipts in to-go drink
Woman finds nearly a dozen receipts in to-go drink

Latest News

Dunlap Family RV Sees Stolen Catalytic Converters Over The Weekend
Dunlap Family RV Sees Stolen Catalytic Converters Over The Weekend
1
Market at the Venue 2021
Plano
Plano Elementary Veteran's Day Program 2021
Ken Garrett charged with assault of a minor.
Glasgow attorney charged with minor assault of juvenile