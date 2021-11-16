Advertisement

Bowling Green officials complete KLA training

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 8:03 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky League of Cities recently recognized Bowling Green officials for their achievement in training with the organization.

Bowling Green City manager Jeffery Meisel received a KLC Level Three award for Master of City Governance, City Attorney Hillary Hightower received two awards - a Level One and Level Two award for achievement in city governance and excellence in city governance and City Clerk Ashley Jackson received a Level One award for achievement in City Governance.

KLC administers the City Officials Training Center, a voluntary education program. City officials can complete education levels by attending KLC events and submitting outside educational credit from other municipal training.

“KLC is committed to helping local leaders continuously learn and grow,” said KLC Executive Director and CEO J.D. Chaney. “These awards, achieved through the KLC COTC program, are a testament to the fact that Bowling Green city officials are dedicated to ongoing education.”

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Gallatin Children
Michigan State Police join in search for abducted children from Tenn. and Ky.
Samantha Bratcher missing
Authorities searching for missing Muhlenberg County woman
Bowling Green Police is currently responding to a shooting at the Parkside Apartments in...
Shooting at Parkside Apartments in Bowling Green
Jacque Woodward honors late husband at Covid memorial service.
Franklin widow attends Covid memorial ceremony to honor late husband, health care worker
Columbia woman finds nearly a dozen receipts in to-go drink
Woman finds nearly a dozen receipts in to-go drink

Latest News

Dunlap Family RV Sees Stolen Catalytic Converters Over The Weekend
Dunlap Family RV Sees Stolen Catalytic Converters Over The Weekend
T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow.
T.J. Regional Health offering Moderna booster clinic Nov. 19
Tracking increasing clouds for Tuesday!
Warming up as we approach midweek!
Armstrong Coal
Ex-mine official says he was told to cheat coal dust rules