Bowling Green officials complete KLA training

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky League of Cities recently recognized Bowling Green officials for their achievement in training with the organization.

Bowling Green City manager Jeffery Meisel received a KLC Level Three award for Master of City Governance, City Attorney Hillary Hightower received two awards - a Level One and Level Two award for achievement in city governance and excellence in city governance and City Clerk Ashley Jackson received a Level One award for achievement in City Governance.

KLC administers the City Officials Training Center, a voluntary education program. City officials can complete education levels by attending KLC events and submitting outside educational credit from other municipal training.

“KLC is committed to helping local leaders continuously learn and grow,” said KLC Executive Director and CEO J.D. Chaney. “These awards, achieved through the KLC COTC program, are a testament to the fact that Bowling Green city officials are dedicated to ongoing education.”

