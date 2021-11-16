Advertisement

Chick-fil-A to be closed Christmas weekend

Chick-fil-A is set to close Christmas Day, a Saturday, then its usual closure on Sunday.
Chick-fil-A is set to close Christmas Day, a Saturday, then its usual closure on Sunday.(Chick-fil-A via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 8:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Chick-fil-A’s employees will be home for Christmas Day this year.

The popular chicken chain stated it will be closed for the holiday, which this year falls on Saturday.

Since Chick-fil-A is always closed Sundays, employees will have a two-day holiday weekend.

The chain’s 2,600 U.S. locations will reopen Dec. 27.

Chick-fil-A fans will be able to ring in 2021 with their favorite fast food, as the chain will be open New Year’s Eve and Jan. 1.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Gallatin Children
Michigan State Police join in search for abducted children from Tenn. and Ky.
Samantha Bratcher missing
Authorities searching for missing Muhlenberg County woman
Bowling Green Police is currently responding to a shooting at the Parkside Apartments in...
Shooting at Parkside Apartments in Bowling Green
Jacque Woodward honors late husband at Covid memorial service.
Franklin widow attends Covid memorial ceremony to honor late husband, health care worker
Columbia woman finds nearly a dozen receipts in to-go drink
Woman finds nearly a dozen receipts in to-go drink

Latest News

Dunlap Family RV Sees Stolen Catalytic Converters Over The Weekend
Dunlap Family RV Sees Stolen Catalytic Converters Over The Weekend
FILE - This image made from NASA TV shows the International Space Station, seen from the SpaceX...
Russia rejects accusations of endangering ISS astronauts
Prosecution and the defense debated the term "active shooter" in closing arguments in the Kyle...
Jury begins deliberations at Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial
Cloudy skies stick around for the afternoon with warm conditions!
Warming up into midweek before rain, cold conditions return!
Dessert lovers, rejoice! Reese’s unveiled a new Thanksgiving Pie – the largest Reese's Peanut...
Reese’s super-sized Thanksgiving pie cup sold out within hours