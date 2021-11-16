Glasgow attorney charged with minor assault of juvenile

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A Glasgow attorney is facing an assault charge against a juvenile that was reported back in June.

According to official records, Shawn Ken Garrett struck a 14-year-old with a wooden paddle several times and caused physical and mental harm. Garrett is an attorney at Ken Garrett, Attorney at Law in Glasgow.

The complaint says several strikes occurred in one day back in June, and the final strike caused the one-inch paddle of wood being used on the teen to break into two pieces.

Garrett has been charged with fourth-degree assault (minor injury).

A special judge was assigned to the case. The next hearing will be on November 29.

