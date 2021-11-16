Advertisement

Glasgow Police ask help identifying man in theft investigation

Glasgow theft
Glasgow theft(Allie Hennard)
By Allie Hennard
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 6:24 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department is needing help in identifying a man in a theft investigation.

Police posted to Facebook asking for information on a person in the security camera photo or the owner of the vehicle in regards to a theft investigation.

If you have any information please call the Glasgow Police Department at 270-651-6165 or 270-651-5151.

