Glasgow Police ask help identifying man in theft investigation

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department is needing help in identifying a man in a theft investigation.

Police posted to Facebook asking for information on a person in the security camera photo or the owner of the vehicle in regards to a theft investigation.

If you have any information please call the Glasgow Police Department at 270-651-6165 or 270-651-5151.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.