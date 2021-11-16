Kentucky ranks in top 5 nationally in separate obesity rates

KENTUCKY (WYMT) - In a recent report, Kentucky ranked fifth nationally for overall obesity rates. It was number one, though, in high school obesity rates.

Some professionals said the Commonwealth has always struggled with obesity rates. Their reasoning was that obesity tends to be more prevalent in poverty-stricken areas.

In Kentucky, rural areas have the highest rates of obesity. Southern and Eastern Kentucky rank among the highest rates in the state.

Dr. Christopher Bolling, Chair for the Obesity Task Force at the Kentucky Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, said it is cheaper and easier for people to east fast food instead of going to the grocery.

Eastern Kentucky also has one of the highest rates of fast food consumption and one of the lowest rates of grocery shopping.

“From a nurture perspective, parents really are the most important role models for kids and starting early on you want to set a standard for healthy active living,” Dr. Christopher Bolling said.

“Obesity is same rates for type 2 diabetes or heart disease or certain forms of cancer or oral health, all those indicators, our counties are people who suffer from one they suffer from all of those,” Dr. Bolling said.

