Kentucky’s longest-serving congressman files for re-election

(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Congressman Hal Rogers announced he filed for re-election on Tuesday.

He made the announcement in a video posted on Facebook.

Rogers has served Kentucky’s 5th Congressional District since 1981.

“As I always have, I intend to stand up for the people of Southern and Eastern Kentucky, their way of life, and what is in the best interest of our region. I will always support the Second Amendment and the fundamental right to life, and I will fight for personal freedom at every turn,” he said.

