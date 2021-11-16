Advertisement

KSP in Bowling Green warns public of reported phone scam

By Kelly Dean
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police Post 3 in Bowling Green is warning the public of a phone scam.

According to police, concerned citizens say they have received calls from someone stating they are with local and state law enforcement and that there is an active warrant for their arrest.

The Kentucky State Police reminds everyone to never share your Social Security Number or other personal information online or by phone. Legitimate businesses will never ask you to pay with Apple cards, eBay cards, Google Play cards, or any other prepaid card.

To report a possible scam, please contact 888-432-9257 by phone, or fill out a complaint form online at ag.ky.gov

