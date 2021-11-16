Local winter shelter program open, now accepting guests

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The temperature outside is starting to drop, and the difference between having a place to stay warm or being left out in the cold, could be a battle for survival, especially for those who are homeless.

Room In The Inn is a winter shelter program for those who are homeless in the Bowling Green area. Doug Depp, a member of the Board of Directors for Room In The Inn said the numbers were down on this year’s opening day compared to past years from what they were expecting.

“Maybe that means it’s fewer people that are out on the streets this year,” Depp said. “So, you know, we dream of the day that nobody shows up, and we can close the doors in everybody’s house. But until then we’ll keep moving forward and keep running.”

The program, which was started by a minister in Nashville was established in 2013 and designed to take people who were on the streets in the winter, get them off, and have a safe place to stay for the night. That place is typically one of several church congregations here in Bowling Green.

“The guests all go and register at the warming center each evening, and get checked in,” said Beth Whaler, who oversees the woman’s ministry at Crosslink Community Church, “And then they go to whichever congregation has them that evening”.

Those that go to the congregations for the night, not only have a warm place to sleep in but also are provided a meal. “They get here, typically around six, we have dinner ready,” Whaler said, “And we serve them dinner at the tables and, and let them have a nice relaxing dinner with great home-cooked food”. Those who are part of the volunteers also spend the night then get up early to have breakfast and coffee ready for the guests.

When it comes to Kentucky’s homeless population, World Populations Review says that, as a whole, the state has about 4,000 people who are considered homeless.

“You know people don’t understand a lot of people are one crisis, one family crisis away from being homeless or one paycheck, away from being homeless,” says Depp “So that’s the thing you know, we deal with is, we don’t turn anybody away.”

The program will run daily from now until March of next year with sign-ups at 5 pm each day. To donate go to Room in the Inn’s Facebook page or website at roomintheinnbg.org/Donate.html.

