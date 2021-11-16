Mother begs for missing son’s safe return, AMBER Alert issued for TN three-year-old

GALLATIN, TN. (WBKO) - Over a week later and a mother is awaiting the safe return of her three-year-old Noah Clare, believed to be with his father Jacob Clare. Officials have now issued an AMBER Alert in two states following his disappearance.

Amanda Ennis says it’s been over a week since she dropped off her child, Noah Clare with his father Jacob, or Jake Clare.

Authorities say Jake left Beaver Dam some time on November 5 and Ennis believed he was headed to Gallatin with Noah, but they never showed up. Sixteen-year-old Amber Clare of Beaver Dam is Jake Clare’s niece and is believed to be with Jacob and Noah.

Since then, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has officially issued an AMBER Alert for missing three-year-old Noah Clare of Gallatin. Officials say the process to issue an Amber Alert in Kentucky is lengthier and therefore, have not issued one for Amber at this time. However, she is considered ‘endangered missing’ by Beaver Dam Police.

Noah is described as having brown hair and blue eyes, who is 3′5″ tall and weighs about 40 pounds.

Jake is described as a 35-year-old male who is 6′7″ and weighs approximately 200 pounds. Jacob Clare faces an ‘Especially Aggravated Kidnapping’ charge and is facing charges of kidnapping and custodial interference in Beaver Dam, Kentucky.

Ennis spoke to WBKO News and says since the last interview, they’ve been swamped with tips, but adds, “We just keep telling everyone to contact the police and to not post it on social media, if they think they see the car just to you know, immediately alert the police about it.”

Adam Ennis, Amanda’s brother, spoke on the difficulty of being bombarded with tips and says, “we’re taking everything we say with a grain of salt unless it comes from our detective.”

A concerned Amanda is sending a message to the alleged kidnapper and father of Noah.

“Keep him safe. I don’t know what is going through his mind. He clearly has a lot of deep issues going on mentally that I pray that once they are found that he gets help. I just I pray that he keeps Noah safe until he is back home with me.”

On Monday, Michigan State Police joined in the search for the two missing children, Noah and Amber.

The Tennessee AMBER Alert issued for Noah Clare has extended into Arizona.

Officials say to be on the lookout for a Silver 2005 Subaru Legacy with TN TAG 42MY10, last seen in Arizona.

#TNAMBERAlert: Jake Clare may be driving a 2005 silver or grey Subaru Legacy, with Tennessee tag 42MY10.



It now appears the vehicle no longer has stickers on the back of it, as was earlier noted.



3/4 pic.twitter.com/0p7SDpKeuF — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) November 16, 2021

Through tears, Amanda speaks to her little boy as though he could be listening.

“Mommy loves you so much baby, I cannot wait to hold you in my arms again. I can’t wait.”

Meanwhile, Adam encourages everyone to share the story, share the picture of the car, and if they see it call 911.

If you see Noah, Jake, or the vehicle, call 911 immediately. If you have information about the case, please call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

