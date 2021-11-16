T.J. Regional Health to offer another Moderna COVID-19 booster clinic

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - For those who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 earlier this year, it may be time for your booster shot.

T.J. Regional Health will be offering another Moderna COVID-19 booster clinic on Friday, November 19th from 8 AM to 12 PM at the T.J. Health Pavilion Community Center.

Individuals 18 and older who received their second vaccine at least six months ago can schedule an appointment for a Moderna booster by calling the T.J. COVID Hotline at 270.659.1010 or go online at TJRegionalHealth.org/vaccine.

