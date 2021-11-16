Advertisement

T.J. Regional Health to offer another Moderna COVID-19 booster clinic

TJ Regional Health Booster Clinic
TJ Regional Health Booster Clinic(TJ Regional Health)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - For those who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 earlier this year, it may be time for your booster shot.

T.J. Regional Health will be offering another Moderna COVID-19 booster clinic on Friday, November 19th from 8 AM to 12 PM at the T.J. Health Pavilion Community Center.

Individuals 18 and older who received their second vaccine at least six months ago can schedule an appointment for a Moderna booster by calling the T.J. COVID Hotline at 270.659.1010 or go online at TJRegionalHealth.org/vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Gallatin Children
Michigan State Police join in search for abducted children from Tenn. and Ky.
Samantha Bratcher missing
Authorities searching for missing Muhlenberg County woman
Jacque Woodward honors late husband at Covid memorial service.
Franklin widow attends Covid memorial ceremony to honor late husband, health care worker
Bowling Green Police is currently responding to a shooting at the Parkside Apartments in...
Shooting at Parkside Apartments in Bowling Green
Columbia woman finds nearly a dozen receipts in to-go drink
Woman finds nearly a dozen receipts in to-go drink

Latest News

Family members say the couple were planning to get vaccinated before their wedding. But before...
Unvaccinated couple die of COVID-19 one week apart
The Bluegrass state ranked number one for the highest percentage of obese children
Kentucky leads as one of the most unhealthiest states
Jacque Woodward honors late husband at Covid memorial service.
Franklin widow attends Covid memorial ceremony to honor late husband, health care worker
If you drive by the Kentucky State Capitol, you’ll see thousands of American flags representing...
COVID victims honored as state surpasses 10,000 virus-related deaths