T.J. Regional Health offering Moderna booster clinic Nov. 19
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 8:19 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - T.J. Regional Health will be offering another Moderna COVID-19 booster clinic this Friday from 8 a.m. to noon at the T.J. Health Pavilion Community Center.
The clinic will be available for individuals 18-years-old and older who received their second COVID-19 vaccine at least six months ago.
Appointments for the booster shot can be made by calling T.J.’s COVID Hotline at 270-659-1010 or online.
