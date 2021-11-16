T.J. Regional Health offering Moderna booster clinic Nov. 19

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - T.J. Regional Health will be offering another Moderna COVID-19 booster clinic this Friday from 8 a.m. to noon at the T.J. Health Pavilion Community Center.

The clinic will be available for individuals 18-years-old and older who received their second COVID-19 vaccine at least six months ago.

Appointments for the booster shot can be made by calling T.J.’s COVID Hotline at 270-659-1010 or online.

