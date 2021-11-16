Advertisement

T.J. Regional Health offering Moderna booster clinic Nov. 19

T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow.
T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow.(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 8:19 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - T.J. Regional Health will be offering another Moderna COVID-19 booster clinic this Friday from 8 a.m. to noon at the T.J. Health Pavilion Community Center.

The clinic will be available for individuals 18-years-old and older who received their second COVID-19 vaccine at least six months ago.

Appointments for the booster shot can be made by calling T.J.’s COVID Hotline at 270-659-1010 or online.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Gallatin Children
Michigan State Police join in search for abducted children from Tenn. and Ky.
Samantha Bratcher missing
Authorities searching for missing Muhlenberg County woman
Bowling Green Police is currently responding to a shooting at the Parkside Apartments in...
Shooting at Parkside Apartments in Bowling Green
Jacque Woodward honors late husband at Covid memorial service.
Franklin widow attends Covid memorial ceremony to honor late husband, health care worker
Columbia woman finds nearly a dozen receipts in to-go drink
Woman finds nearly a dozen receipts in to-go drink

Latest News

Dunlap Family RV Sees Stolen Catalytic Converters Over The Weekend
Dunlap Family RV Sees Stolen Catalytic Converters Over The Weekend
Pictured from left to right: Bowling Green City Manager Jeffery Meisel, City Attorney Hillary...
Bowling Green officials complete KLA training
Tracking increasing clouds for Tuesday!
Warming up as we approach midweek!
Armstrong Coal
Ex-mine official says he was told to cheat coal dust rules