Warming Continues Wednesday, then Changes!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Despite quite a few clouds around, temperatures warmed well into the 60s Tuesday afternoon. South winds will be responsible for another unseasonably warm day Wednesday before some big changes arrive!

Tuesday night into Wednesday will be warm with lows only going in the low-to-mid 50s - thanks to breezy southerly winds under partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. Those breezy winds will only increase during the day Wednesday out of the south between 10-20 miles per hour with gusts as high as 40 miles per hour possible. The winds plus the sunshine will allow highs to rise in the low-to-mid 70s!

The warm up doesn’t last long, as clouds increase Wednesday night with late rain chances that continue on Thursday as a strong cold front blasts the region with rain and colder conditions. Thursday will only have highs in the upper 40s and low 50s under variably cloudy skies - so a rain coat and an umbrella will be warranted, especially in the morning. The rain moves out late day Thursday and will set up another cold night Thursday into Friday morning with lows dipping down in the mid-to-upper 20s. Highs for the end of the work week will only be in the mid-to-upper 40s under partly cloudy skies. The weekend will warm up, but not as nicely as Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs over the weekend will only be in the mid 50s with partly to mostly cloudy skies and lows in the 30s. Stray rain chances will be with us on Sunday and linger into Thanksgiving week, which looks to stay chilly with light rain chances for the first half of the week!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Breezy and warmer. High 73. Low 43. Winds S at 17 mph.

THURSDAY: Showers ending around midday. Much cooler. High 51. Low 27. Winds NW at 12 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Chilly. High 48. Low 29. Winds E at 7 mph.

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 59

Today’s Low: 37

Normal High: 59

Normal Low: 37

Record High: 79 (1931)

Record Low: 10 (1883)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.62″ (-1.19″)

Yearly Precip: 48.72″ (+4.87″)

Today’s Sunset: 4:35 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:27 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 28)

Pollen Count: Low (1.4 - Weeds, trees)

Mold Count: Low (5715 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Low (2)

