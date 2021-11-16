Warming up into midweek before rain, cold conditions return!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Monday was cool with cloudy skies for the bulk of the day, but Tuesday will be warmer along with continued cloud coverage!

Cloudy skies stick around for the afternoon with warm conditions! (WBKO)

Tuesday starts off with sunshine and chilly conditions. However, a warm front will pass through the region, which will allow temperatures to quickly warm up during the day with high temperatures in the low-to-mid 60s! Clouds will blanket the area quickly and keep things variably cloudy for the bulk of the day! Tuesday night into Wednesday will be warm with lows only going in the low-to-mid 50s - thanks to breezy southerly winds under partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. Those breezy winds will only increase during the day Wednesday out of the south between 10-20 miles per hour with gusts as high as 40 miles per hour possible. The winds plus the sunshine will allow highs to rise in the low-to-mid 70s!

The warm up doesn’t last long, as clouds increase Wednesday night with late rain chances that continue on Thursday as a strong cold front blasts the region with rain and colder conditions. Thursday will only have highs in the upper 40s and low 50s under variably cloudy skies - so a rain coat and an umbrella will be warranted, especially in the morning. The rain moves out late day Thursday and will set up another cold night Thursday into Friday morning with lows dipping down in the mid-to-upper 20s. Highs for the end of the work week will only be in the mid-to-upper 40s under partly cloudy skies. The weekend will warm up, but not as nicely as Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs over the weekend will only be in the mid 50s with partly to mostly cloudy skies and lows in the 30s. Stray rain chances will be with us on Sunday and linger into Thanksgiving week, which looks to stay chilly with light rain chances for the first half of the week!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Warmer. High 66. Low 55. Winds S at 11 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy and warm. High 73. Low 43. Winds S at 17 mph. Gusts as high as 40 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers likely early. Cooler. High 51. Low 27. Winds NW at 12 mph.

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 59

Normal Low: 37

Record High Today: 79 (1931)

Record Low Today: 10 (1883)

Sunrise: 6:26 a.m.

Sunset: 4:35 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 28)

Pollen Count: Low (1.4 - Weeds)

Mold Count: Low (5715 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Low (2)

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 52

Yesterday’s Low: 27

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.62″ (-1.07″)

Yearly Precip: 48.72″ (+4.99″)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.