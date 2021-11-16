WKU Basketball’s McKnight Earns first C-USA Player of the Week Award

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Hilltopper Basketball sophomore guard Dayvion McKnight earned the first Conference USA Player of the Week award for the season after his strong performance through the Hilltoppers first three contests, the league announced Monday afternoon.

This is McKnight’s first Player of the Week award in his career. He was voted the Freshman of the Week for the league’s opening award in 2020-21.

Through three games, the Shelbyville, Ky., native is averaging 21.3 points, 5.0 assists and 6.7 rebounds per game. McKnight played a full 40 minutes in WKU’s season opener against Alabama State, scoring 19 points while adding five rebounds, six assists and two steals.

The sophomore’s strongest stat line came in the Hilltoppers’ first game of the Asheville Championship against Minnesota. His career-high 34 points, nine rebounds, four assists and four steals was just the 13th time since 2010 nationally that a player has had a game with at least those numbers in each category.

McKnight had 28 points in the second half against the Golden Gophers, including 22 points in the last 9:30. His four assists were contrasted by zero turnovers.

The 6-1 guard wrapped up the Asheville Championship against South Carolina with 11 points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals.

In 2020-21, Charles Bassey earned the weekly award seven times, breaking the C-USA record for Player of the Week awards in a single season.

WKU travels to #11 Memphis to take on the Tigers in the FedEx Forum on Friday at 7 p.m. CT on ESPN+.

