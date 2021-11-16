WKU VB Briggs & Isenbarger voted to 11-Person C-USA All-Academic Team

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Volleyball’s Paige Briggs and Katie Isenbarger were both voted to the Conference USA All-Academic Team the league office announced Monday. Briggs, a junior majoring in visual studies, has earned the recognition back-to-back seasons now while Isenbarger, a senior studying sport management, collects her first award.

WKU is one of just two teams with multiple student-athletes on the 11-member team as Old Dominion also landed two players. With Briggs’ and Isenbarger’s accolades, the Hilltoppers have now had at least one honoree in all eight seasons in Conference USA. WKU Volleyball has had 11 student-athletes earn a spot on the All-Academic Team in that span.

All athletes that were nominated were selected by a combination of academic and athletic accomplishments.

Briggs is a six-rotation outside hitter for the Red and White that owns a 3.90 GPA. In addition to her visual studies major, the Ortonville, Mich. native is minoring in graphic design and entrepreneurship. She’s started all 81 sets for WKU while tallying 2.96 kills per set on a .279 hitting percentage along with 2.80 digs per set while adding 28 aces and 30 blocks. Additionally, Briggs has earned a spot on WKU’s President’s List all four semesters on The Hill so far.

Isenbarger, a middle hitter out of Zionsville, Ind., has worked to a 3.91 GPA in her sports management minor while also minoring in meeting and convention planning. She’s appeared in all but one set for WKU this season while striking for 130 kills (1.63 per set) and a .375 hitting percentage while averaging 1.03 blocks per set and adding 35 digs and 10 aces. Isenbarger has earned a spot on the WKU’s President’s List five of her six semesters on The Hill along with earning Conference USA Commissioner’s Academic Medal and Conference USA Commissioner’s Honor Roll every year since coming to WKU.

The all-academic duo has helped the Hilltoppers to a 24-1 overall record on the 2021 fall campaign including the C-USA East Division championship with a perfect 12-0 mark in conference play. Their stellar play has helped WKU to a national ranking all season as well as top-five rankings in team hitting percentage (.342), winning percentage (.960) and opponent hitting percentage (.127) in all of NCAA Volleyball.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.