Bowling Green man’s charges amended to manslaughter in Vine Street fire

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man has charges amended to include manslaughter in connection with a November fire.

Brad McElvain was originally booked into the Warren County Regional Jail on one count Arson 1st degree and one count Assault 1st degree. The charges stemmed from a fire on November 3 that happened on Vine Street. A victim was found by firefighters and taken to a hospital. The victim later died from his injuries sustained during the fire.

The Assault 1st-degree charge was amended Wednesday to Manslaughter 1st degree.

Meanwhile, police are asking for the public’s help locating the victim’s family. Authorities say Lee Morgan Henderson has two tattoos, one reading “Lee Loves Sandra” and a skull. If you have any information about Henderson, please call BGPD, 270-393-4000.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.