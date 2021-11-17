Advertisement

Bowling Green man’s charges amended to manslaughter in Vine Street fire

Brad Mcelvain
Brad Mcelvain(Warren County Regional Jail)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man has charges amended to include manslaughter in connection with a November fire.

Brad McElvain was originally booked into the Warren County Regional Jail on one count Arson 1st degree and one count Assault 1st degree. The charges stemmed from a fire on November 3 that happened on Vine Street. A victim was found by firefighters and taken to a hospital. The victim later died from his injuries sustained during the fire.

The Assault 1st-degree charge was amended Wednesday to Manslaughter 1st degree.

Meanwhile, police are asking for the public’s help locating the victim’s family. Authorities say Lee Morgan Henderson has two tattoos, one reading “Lee Loves Sandra” and a skull. If you have any information about Henderson, please call BGPD, 270-393-4000.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ken Garrett charged with assault of a minor.
Glasgow attorney charged with minor assault of juvenile
Amber Alert issued for missing Tenn. toddler
AMBER Alert now issued for Tn. toddler, car found in California
Missing three-year-old, Noah Clare
Mother begs for missing son’s safe return, AMBER Alert issued for TN three-year-old
WKU THEFT
WKU Police asking for help identifying woman in theft investigation
Glasgow theft
Glasgow Police ask help identifying man in theft investigation

Latest News

Gov. Andy Beshear announces November as Lung Cancer Awareness Month for Kentucky
Gov. Beshear proclaims November Lung Cancer Awareness Month
1
Blanket drive for residents in long term care facilities
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks about the increases in COVID-19 cases in the state and the...
Gov. Beshear authorizes COVID-19 vaccination boosters for all Kentucky adults
Today is National Take a Hike Day, and today will be warm to do so! However, it will be breezy,...
A warm Wednesday before the winds blow in rain, cold temps tonight!