BRDHD scheduling vaccine appointments for ages 5-11

COVID Vaccine
COVID Vaccine(AP)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 9:57 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - The Barren River District Health Department is now providing initial doses, booster doses, and pediatric doses (5-11 years of age) of the COVID-19 vaccine in each of our eight counties. Health department clinics are utilizing Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine for individuals 18 years of age and above. Children 5-11 years of age will receive Pfizer vaccine. To schedule a vaccine appointment, call your local health department and press option 1. To speak with a case investigator about COVID-19, call your local health department and press option 2.

You are eligible for a Moderna booster if you are:

• 65 years or older

• Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings

• Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions

• Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings

When to get a Moderna booster:

Moderna booster shots should be received at least six months after your second dose of COVID-19 vaccine. It is not necessary to receive your booster shot at the same clinic you received your first two doses. There are many locations, including pharmacies, providing booster shots. For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine and booster, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/booster-shot.html.

You are eligible for a Johnson & Johnson booster if you are:

18 years or older

When to get a Johnson & Johnson booster:

At least 2 months after your first shot We strongly encourage everyone who is eligible to get the vaccine do so as soon as possible. The COVID-19 vaccine is available at multiple locations in the area. To find a vaccine near you, visit https://www.vaccines.gov/search/. If you are 18 years of age or older and would like schedule vaccination with the Barren River District Health Department, call your local health department and press option 1. For county health department contact information and locations, visit https://www.barrenriverhealth.org/contact-us.

For more information on COVID-19 in Kentucky, visit https://govstatus.egov.com/kycov

