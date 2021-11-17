Advertisement

Ky. deer hunting season a struggle with low amounts of ammunition available

If you’re getting ready for gun deer season, you'll want to stock up on ammo now. It's just a...
If you’re getting ready for gun deer season, you'll want to stock up on ammo now. It's just a few weeks away, but a shortage of ammunition is making it hard on stores to keep up with demand.(WSAW)
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky’s modern rifle season is underway, but some hunters are spending as much time tracking down supplies as they’re tracking down deer.

It has been a busy year for gun stores. Firearms have flown off the shelves. Ammunition has been in short supply and high demand.

James Watson is preparing for modern rifle season, but he’s had trouble finding ammo.

“I’ve had trouble finding ammo, period,” Watson said. “It’s getting where you can’t find it anywhere. "

Brad Gilliam, the general manager of Steven’s Firearms, said their store faces the same issues as the rest of the country: a bottleneck of supply chains.

“There’s a lot of surprise from general customers when they can’t find the ammo or riffles. They’re also surprised when we can’t order it for them. It’s just out of stock everywhere,” Gilliam said.

Manufacturers can’t keep up with the overwhelming demand, which Gilliam said spiked during the pandemic.

“It’s made everything extremely difficult. Our time is spent trying to sort and track down products has increased,” Gilliam said. “Distributors have a lot less product to supply.”

A number of customers have called the store to have ammo put on hold.

“When you do get ammo in, it’s gone in a couple of hours,” Gilliam said.

Kentucky’s Fish and Wildlife officials want to remind hunters about some safety requirements, such as wearing hunter orange hats or vests during the firearms season.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ken Garrett charged with assault of a minor.
Glasgow attorney charged with minor assault of juvenile
Amber Alert issued for missing Tenn. toddler
AMBER Alert now issued for Tn. toddler, car found in California
Missing three-year-old, Noah Clare
Mother begs for missing son’s safe return, AMBER Alert issued for TN three-year-old
WKU THEFT
WKU Police asking for help identifying woman in theft investigation
Glasgow theft
Glasgow Police ask help identifying man in theft investigation

Latest News

Sara Hall receives award
Warren County Public Schools teacher receives award
Winter Weather Outlook 2021-2022
“Double Dipping the Chip”: Shane’s 2021-2022 Winter Outlook!
International Center Faces Housing Issues Trying to Find Homes for Afghan Refugees
International Center Faces Housing Issues Trying to Find Homes for Afghan Refugees
Gov. Beshear Authorizes COVID-19 Vaccination Boosters for All Kentucky Adults @ 6
Gov. Beshear Authorizes COVID-19 Vaccination Boosters for All Kentucky Adults @ 6
9-year old gives back to kids in need
Local 9-year old gives back to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital