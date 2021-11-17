Parents weigh option of whether to vaccinate children for COVID-19

BOWLING GREEN Ky. (WBKO) - Nearly two weeks ago, Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine was approved for children ages 5 to 11. Since then, more than one million children under 12 have gotten the shot in the United States, according to the CDC.

Some parents in South Central Kentucky were eager to finally be able to vaccinate their children, while others were more hesitant.

For one Bowling green mother, it was an exciting and relieving moment when her eight-year-old son became eligible to receive the shot.

“He’s had one dose, we have another dose this coming Saturday,” Jeni Hill said. “And then about two weeks after that, I’m going to feel a lot better.”

Hill is a nurse who has worked with COVID-19 patients.

“A lot of us had young kids at home, and one of our biggest fears, I think, for all of us, was that we would take COVID home to our family members,” she said.

She feels more at ease now that her son has been vaccinated.

On the other hand, some parents are choosing to not vaccinate their young children for the coronavirus.

“I don’t think there’s enough data involved,” Donna Bennett of Hart County said. She is a mother of six. “I don’t think there was enough to say whether it was safe or not.”

Many parents have said they think the risk of effects from the vaccine could be greater than if a child caught the virus.

“I feel like my kids are safe, and my husband feels like that with what we’re doing now,” Bennett explained. “Where, you know, if the kids need to be masked, we’re masking them.”

Jeni Hill, whose son was vaccinated, said her son is doing just fine after receiving the shot.

“It was a little poke, and then it was done,” she said. “And, you know, he said he felt a little bit tired, but he didn’t have any real side effects. He just felt a little tired.”

With kids back in school now in-person full time, a vaccine could prevent cases from spreading there too.

“It’s a parent’s right,” Bennett said. “I think if you want to get the COVID shot then get it, but I think it should be a choice.”

The approval of the vaccine for young children has also sparked a debate on whether schools should mandate the vaccine. The state of California plans to do so. Hundreds of parents demonstrated against this at the state capitol on Tuesday.

