Advertisement

Scottsville Police investigate burglary from pharmacy

Scottsville Police investigate burglary from pharmacy shop
Scottsville Police investigate burglary from pharmacy shop(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 9:45 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Scottsville Police department is investigating a burglary from Stovalls Prescription Shop that occurred on November 13.

Authorities say two unknown persons entered the shop and left with stolen items.

If you have any information about this crime or the identity of the persons, contact the Scottsville Police Department.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ken Garrett charged with assault of a minor.
Glasgow attorney charged with minor assault of juvenile
Amber Alert issued for missing Tenn. toddler
AMBER Alert now issued for Tn. toddler, car found in California
Missing Gallatin Children
Michigan State Police join in search for abducted children from Tenn. and Ky.
Samantha Bratcher missing
Authorities searching for missing Muhlenberg County woman
Glasgow theft
Glasgow Police ask help identifying man in theft investigation

Latest News

wku police
WKU Police Asking for Help Identifying Woman in Theft Investigation
Mother Awaits Safe Return of Three-year-Old, Amber Alert Issued for Child
Mother Awaits Safe Return of Three-year-Old, Amber Alert Issued for Child
Dunlap Family RV Sees Stolen Catalytic Converters Over The Weekend
Dunlap Family RV Sees Stolen Catalytic Converters Over The Weekend
Kentucky Veterans Brigade Asks For Donations with Upcoming Season @ 5
Kentucky Veterans Brigade Asks For Donations with Upcoming Season @ 5