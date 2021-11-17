Scottsville Police investigate burglary from pharmacy
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 9:45 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Scottsville Police department is investigating a burglary from Stovalls Prescription Shop that occurred on November 13.
Authorities say two unknown persons entered the shop and left with stolen items.
If you have any information about this crime or the identity of the persons, contact the Scottsville Police Department.
Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.