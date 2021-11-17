This week’s JA People of Action are Andrea Webb and Haley Ashley

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

This week’s JA People of Action are Andrea Webb, 5th grade teacher at the Edmonson County 5/6 Center, and her volunteer, Haley Ashley with WKU Philanthropy. The 5th grade Junior Achievement program is titled “JA Our Nation” and it focuses on providing practical information about the need for employees who can meet the demands of the 21st century job market, particularly high-growth, high-demand jobs. By program’s end, students will understand the skills, especially in science, technology, engineering, and math, that will make their futures brighter. Ms. Webb’s favorite part of JA is, “how it aligns so well with my curriculum.” She also said, “Junior Achievement is a wonderful program! It allows my students to interact with community members and have fun learning. It is a wonderful addition to my classroom.” Haley’s favorite part of JA is “the opportunity to go back to my hometown and interact with the kids. They are so smart and really shine.” She also said, “I have volunteered with JA several years now and I have been able to volunteer in different schools in Warren and Edmonson Counties. The JA staff is always so helpful. The students and teachers are always so fun to be with. I have thoroughly enjoyed my time as a JA volunteer. It gives me the opportunity to get involved and give back to the communities that I love. JA is such a wonderful organization that is truly impacting the lives of our children. I am proud to be a part.”

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky serves 9 counties and reaches over 12,700 students yearly. Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky please visit www.jaforkids.com.

