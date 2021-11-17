A warm Wednesday before the winds blow in rain, cold temps tonight!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The warmth continue Wednesday morning and Wednesday afternoon as breezy winds and morning sunshine provide unseasonably warm conditions. This doesn’t last much longer though as another blast of cold air is on the way!

Today is National Take a Hike Day, and today will be warm to do so! However, it will be breezy, so hold onto your backpack gear tight and don't forget the chapstick! (WBKO)

Thanks to breezy southerly winds and morning sunshine, Wednesday will be very warm with high temperatures in the upper 60s and low-to-mid 70s! Clouds will increase during the day, but warm conditions will remain. Winds will also be with us all day out of the south between 10-20 miles per hour with gusts as high as 35 miles per hour.

The warm up will come to an end tonight as clouds increase Wednesday night with late rain chances that continue on Thursday morning. This is due to a strong cold front passing through the region, bringing rain and colder conditions. Thursday will only have highs in the upper 40s and low 50s under variably cloudy skies - so a rain coat and an umbrella will be warranted, especially in the morning and midday hours. The rain moves out late day Thursday and will set up another cold night Thursday into Friday morning with lows dipping down in the mid-to-upper 20s. Highs for the end of the work week will only be in the mid-to-upper 40s and low 50s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

The weekend will warm up, but not as nicely as Tuesday and Wednesday. Saturday high temperatures will be in the mid 50s with partly to mostly cloudy skies and lows in the 30s. Sunday will be slightly warmer with highs in the mid-to-upper 50s with continued cloud cover. Winds will also pick back up out of the south, so expect breezy conditions for the latter half of the weekend! Rain will move in Sunday afternoon and evening, continuing into Sunday night and bring another shot of cold air as we slide into Thanksgiving week! The cold front will keep things breezy on Monday as high temperatures will only be in the low-to-mid 40s. Stray rain chances will be possible early Monday, but skies will quickly clear out with afternoon sunshine - which will be helpful in warming us up with the cold conditions expected!! Tuesday will also be cold with sunshine and high temperatures in the mid 40s. Daytime high temperatures will hover in the upper 40s and low 50s for much of Thanksgiving week with the return of unsettled weather later in the week (including Thanksgiving Day), so find a way to keep the turkey dry and hot!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy and warm. High 73. Low 43. Winds S at 17 mph. Gusts as high as 35 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers likely early. Cooler. High 53. Low 27. Winds NW at 12 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Cold. High 50. Low 27. Winds E at 5 mph.

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 58

Normal Low: 37

Record High Today: 80 (1958, 2016)

Record Low Today: 11 (1901)

Sunrise: 6:27 a.m.

Sunset: 4:35 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 49)

Pollen Count: Low (2.5 - Trees, Weeds)

Mold Count: Low (5952 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Low (2)

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 66

Yesterday’s Low: 34

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.62″ (-1.19″)

Yearly Precip: 48.72″ (+4.87″)

