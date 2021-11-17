WKU Soccer Signs Five for 2022 Class

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -WKU Soccer head coach Jason Neidell and his staff bolstered their roster with five signees on National Signing Day. Four of the student-athletes will join the Lady Toppers for the fall season in 2022 and one will join the team early in spring of 2022.

The 2022 signing class includes Avery Christopher, Camryn LaGrange, Olivia Kucharyski, Abby Davis and Paige Lacey.

Avery Christopher

O’Fallon, Illinois | O’Fallon Township HS | Forward | 5′6″

Christopher played in the Elite Clubs National League (ECNL) with St. Louis Scott Gallagher (SLSG) and with her high school team during her freshman and junior years. In her time in the ECNL, Christopher was twice named a Player to Watch by the league. She was a two-time Olympic Development Program (ODP) invite.

In her two seasons on her high school team, Christopher scored 30 goals, notched 17 assists and had 10 game-winning goals.

Neidell on Christopher:

“Avery is a hard-working attacking player who finds really good spaces in and around the box and has a good nose for the goal. She is also a great culture kid with a strong personality. From a large tight-knit family, Avery wanted to stay somewhat close to home, and we cannot wait to see her fit right into our WKU Soccer family.”

Camryn LaGrange

Madisonville, Ky. | Madisonville North Hopkins High School | Forward | 5′8″

LaGrange had a standout high school career, breaking school records and earning awards. The records she broke were most goals in a season and career and she finished second in assists. At the state level, she finished in the top 10 all-time in goals, assists and points. In her four years in high school, LaGrange scored 146 goals, notched 67 assists and registered 359 points. She was a three-time All-District, All-Region and All-State honoree and was named the Region Player of the Year.

Neidell on LaGrange:

“Camryn will be an awesome addition to our program. A great athlete with an incredible amount of pride in WKU, Camryn has just touched the surface of all that she is capable of becoming as a student-athlete at WKU. We are excited to see her blossom in our competitive environment.”

Olivia Kucharyski

Owasso, Okla. | Owasso High School | Forward/Midfield | 5′8″

Kucharyski most recently played with the WSA Girls Academy (GA) and previously played with the TSC ECNL from 2018-20. This past summer she played with the United Women’s Soccer semi-pro team. She was also part of the ODP in 2016 and 2017.

Neidell on Kucharyski:

“Olivia has a big personality on and off the field. She is good with both feet and has a strong attacking presence. She can be a difference-maker on the field, and we are eager to help her grow in her assertiveness as a player. Olivia has a bright future in a Lady Topper uniform.”

Abby Davis

Owasso, Okla. | Owasso High School | Midfielder | 5′7″

Davis and Kucharyski will come to The Hill together after attending high school together in Oklahoma.

Davis started high school in Florida (Archbishop McCarthy High School) and led her team to the state final in back-to-back seasons along with two district and regional championships. Davis earned All-District in 2021 and District Honorable Mention in 2020 and was named to the Academic All-Conference team.

At the club level, Davis played in the ECNL and ODP.

Neidell on Davis:

“Abby is a midfielder who brings that rare combination of technical ability and athletic grittiness. She is a great ball-winner and possession-based player. One of the challenges for our team over the past couple seasons has been our ability to be both intense and composed simultaneously. I believe that Abby will immediately improve our team in this regard.”

Paige Lacey

Central Point, Ore. | Abeka Academy Homeschool | Midfielder | 5′6″

Lacey played for the Portland Thorns in the Development Academy (DA) and she played in the ECNL. Her U18 team won the national championship in 2019. Also in 2019, she was called up to the USWNT U-18 Camp in Bradenton, Florida.

Neidell on Lacey:

“After essentially taking a gap semester this fall, Paige resurfaced on our recruiting radar and we could not be more excited! She is an outstanding player and person. She will be joining our program in January and adds another very dynamic attacking piece to our team. We are excited to have a full spring semester with her before our competitive 2022 season.”

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.