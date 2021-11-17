WKU Softball Inks Five to National Letters of Intent

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Softball head coach Amy Tudor has announced her next signing class, comprised of five talented individuals ready to make an impact on The Hill. The Hilltoppers received National Letters of Intent from Anniston Bray, Luna Curran, Addy Edgmon, Kaytlan Kemp and Maddy Wood. WKU Softball’s newest members are set to arrive on campus in fall 2022.

“We are excited to announce and welcome this class to WKU,” shared Coach Tudor. “Our focus signing these five young ladies was to add arms, speed and more lefties to the lineup. They all bring something different to the table and we are looking forward to having them on our team.”

ANNISTON BRAY | RICHMOND, KY.| MODEL H.S. | OUTFIELDER | L/L

Anniston Bray comes to The Hill from the eastern side of the Commonwealth, playing her prep ball at Model High School in Richmond, Ky. Most recently during her junior campaign, Bray ranked in the top five in stolen bases, top 10 for KHSAA batting average and top 20 in runs scored.

Entering her senior campaign, Bray has racked up 65 games played, .580 batting average, .665 on base percentage, 119 hits, 46 RBIs, 124 runs and 56 stolen bases. The four-sport varsity athlete also earned the KHSAA 44th All-District award in addition to earn Academic All-State from 2018-21.

Continuing with her honors off the dirt, the outfielder is also a Governor’s Scholar while landing on the Model Laboratory Dean’s List and spending time as the National honor Society vice president. Bray has earned the Triple Threat athletic award in addition to being a Heisman high school scholarship winner.

TUDOR ON BRAY: “Anniston is one of the two natural lefties in this group. She is an outfielder who is smart, runs well and will bring versatility to the plate.”

LUNA CURRAN | WELLINGTON, FLA. | OXBRIDGE ACADEMY | PITCHER | R/R

Luna Curran joins WKU Softball from Wellington, Fla., where she played her prep ball at Oxbridge Academy. The right-handed pitcher is coming off a junior campaign in which she was a team captain while earning Palm Beach 5A-1A Softball Player of the Year honors. The hurler led Oxbridge Academy to the 3A State Finals with a 0.54 ERA and an 11-1 record with 121 strikeouts in 67 innings pitched. Curran tossed five no-hitters including two perfect games while owning a .462 batting average at the plate with 29 RBI, nine doubles and four home runs. Curran was tabbed both the South Florida Sun-Sentinel and Palm Beach Post Small Schools Player of the Year. The All-County First Team and Miracle Sports All-State Second Team honoree helped her team to a district championship and state regional finals appearance in 2021.

While COVID canceled her sophomore season, Curran was tabbed Extra Inning Softball’s #82 Ranked Pitcher in Class of 2022

As a freshman, Curran earned 6A-1A All-County Second Team honors from Palm Beach Sun Sentinel. She landed Best of Palm Beach County Prep All-Stars honorable mention recognition and Miracle Sports 4A All-State honorable mention status. Curran’s squad won the 2019 district championship and advanced to the state semifinals.

Off the field, Curran is also involved in the National Honor Society.

TUDOR ON CURRAN: “Luna will throw east and west and up in the zone for us. She is a hard worker who continues to elevate her game to the next level.”

ADDY EDGMON | WHITWELL, TENN. | SEQUATCHIE COUNTY H.S. | OUTFIELDER | L/L

Joining the Hilltoppers from Whitwell, Tenn., where she played her prep ball at Sequatchie County High School, Addy Edgmon has signed her NLI to play with WKU Softball. The left-handed outfielder is a two-time Extra Innings High School All-American in addition to earning USA Today High School All-American honors. Edgmon is a three-time All-District selection in both softball and basketball. She earned All-State recognition from both the Tennessee sports writers and Tennessee coaches. Edgmon also landed Tennessee High School Best of Preps honors.

Through her first three seasons of high school ball, Edgmon has tallied 78 games played, .521 batting average, .567 on-base percentage, 124 hits, 128 RBI and 108 runs. On the bases, Edgmon has racked up 72 stolen bases entering her senior season.

TUDOR ON EDGMON: “Addy is another lefty/lefty who can hit for power and provide speed at the plate and in the field. She will be a versatile athlete for us.”

KAYTLAN KEMP | HENDERSON, KY. | HENDERSON COUNTY H.S. | UTILITY | L/R (Bats/Throws)

Kaytlan Kemp joins WKU Softball from Henderson, Ky., and Henderson County High School. With her versatility, Kemp is listed as a utility player with the ability to play both infield and outfield for the Hilltoppers.

Kemp holds her high school’s single-season and career stolen bases record with her senior season still to go. She’s already a two-time All-Region selection as well. Entering her senior campaign, Kemp owns 78 games played, .447 batting average, .519 on-base percentage, 113 Hits, 38 RBIs, 92 Runs and 67 stolen bases.

TUDOR ON KEMP: “KK plays the game hard and fast. She will provide speed from the left side and several options for us defensively.”

MADDY WOOD | CORYDON, IOWA | WAYNE H.S. | PITCHER | R/R

A native of Corydon, Iowa, Maddy Wood played her prep ball at Wayne High School. A letterwinner in softball (three seasons), track and field (two seasons) and basketball (three seasons), the right-handed pitcher is a two-time Class 1A Region Champion. Wood has earned first and second team All-Conference Honors while posting a pair of .300 or better season batting averages. The All-Academic Honoree also led her squad in doubles, triples, RBI and runs scored during the 2020 campaign.

On the hardwood, Wood earned honorable mention All-Conference honors in addition to earning both the State Academic Achievement and All-Conference Academic recognition twice.

Additionally, Wood is involved in the National Honor Society and has earned a spot on the 3.5 or higher GPA honor roll all three years of high school.

COACH TUDOR ON WOOD: “Maddy throws hard and down. She is strong and will continue to gain speed and grow her game in the circle.”

