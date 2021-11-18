Barren Co. Elementary Schools to host vaccine clinics

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Barren County School District has announced it will host a number of vaccine clinics at various elementary schools.

The district says the vaccine clinics are OPTIONAL and “NO student is required to be vaccinated.”

The clinics are scheduled for the following dates:

Friday, November 19 - Austin Tracy & North Jackson

Monday, November 22 - Red Cross, Temple Hill, & Hiseville

Tuesday, November 23 - Park City & Eastern

Click HERE to fill out a consent form before the clinic.

