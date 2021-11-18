Advertisement

Biden to sign 3 law enforcement support bills into law

President Joe Biden is seen during a tour of a General Motors facility in Detroit on...
President Joe Biden is seen during a tour of a General Motors facility in Detroit on Wednesday. President Joe Biden will sign three bills into law at the White House Thursday morning: the Protecting America’s First Responders Act of 2021, the Confidentiality Opportunities for Peer Support Counseling Act or the COPS Counseling Act, and the Jaime Zapata and Victor Avila Federal Officers and Employees Protection Act.(Source: CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 7:12 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden will sign three bills into law at the White House Thursday morning: the Protecting America’s First Responders Act of 2021, the Confidentiality Opportunities for Peer Support Counseling Act or the COPS Counseling Act, and the Jaime Zapata and Victor Avila Federal Officers and Employees Protection Act.

The bipartisan first responders protection bill is designed to offer improved access to benefits for those disabled in the line of duty.

The COPS Counseling Act sets forth requirements for peer support counseling programs for law enforcement officers.

The Zapata and Avila bill ensures “individuals who have killed or attempted to kill U.S. federal officers and employees serving abroad can be brought to justice and prosecuted in the United States,” Sen. Chuck Grassley, one of the bill’s cosponsors, said in a news release.

The bill is named in honor of Immigration and Customs Enforcement special agents Jaime Zapata and Victor Avila, who were attacked by Mexican drug cartels in San Luis Potosi, Mexico on Feb. 15, 2011. Zapata died from his injuries.

Though the two suspects accused in the attack were taken into custody and convicted, an appeals court threw out the convictions in 2020 because of concerns over jurisdiction since the crimes were committed outside the U.S.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Alert Update for Noah Clare
UPDATE: TBI releases new photos showing Noah Clare with Jacob Clare
Winter Weather Outlook 2021-2022
“Double Dipping the Chip”: Shane’s 2021-2022 Winter Outlook!
Missing three-year-old, Noah Clare
Mother begs for missing son’s safe return, AMBER Alert issued for TN three-year-old
Despite a plateau in cases, we’re still seeing the tragic impact of the pandemic. Tuesday...
Ky. mother urges vaccinations as son is being taken off life support following COVID-19 battle
Vaccine
OSHA says it will temporarily not enforce COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Latest News

Hot Yoga Bowling Green will be taking items for the Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society...
Hot Yoga Bowling Green holding Thanksgiving Day donation class
Tracking a cold night ahead in south-central Kentucky!
Staying chilly, but rain moves out Thursday morning!
Headlines for the forecast will be on the cooler side - especially going into next week!
Rain moves out, chilly air moves back in!
Travis McMichael took the stand Wednesday in his murder trial. He, his father and a neighbor...
Arbery’s shooter facing hard questions; Black pastors rally
LIVE: Rittenhouse trial verdict