Bowling Green Hot Rods unveil new logo, wordmark and uniforms

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Hot Rods are bringing more swagger into the 2022 season.

Fresh off a High-A East Championship, Bowling Green decided to add more hype to its name by releasing new uniform, logo, and wordmark designs. The Hot Rods showed off the new looks in front of fans at the Bowling Green Ballpark.

The new logo looks like a vintage vehicle with a blue tint that resembles the color of the Tampa Bay Rays - Bowling Green’s parent club. Brandon LaMarche of 3:2 Designs helped the Hot Rods design the logo.

Aside from the logo and wordmark, multiple WKU baseball players showed off the new threads. The new uniforms come in brand new home uniforms in white and orange. Bowling Green’s “Rays Day” jersey has also been redesigned to the applause of fans at the presentation.

Hot Rods general manager Eric Leach says the new look is only fitting for a team of Bowling Green’s Caliber

“You always want the fans to love it. There’s some relief, but there’s also some joy in knowing that it’s not just in this room but all across baseball,” Leach said.

“It’s an expression of our city and who we are and it represents our brand. It puts us in the upper echelon. We don’t want to be known as the 3rd smallest [MiLB]market, we want to be big league.”

Fans can now purchase the new jersey designs at the team store. Bowling Green’s season opens against Asheville on April 8, 2022 at home.

