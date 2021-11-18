Advertisement

Connector bridge being built at Weldon Peete Park

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 7:18 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Weldon Peete Park will soon have a connector bridge linking River Front Park East with River Front Park West.

City officials ask that pedestrians and bicyclists using the park should exercise caution within the park as construction continues on the connection.

Contractors will be building a pedestrian bridge and a sidewalk to facilitate the connection, and construction vehicles will be parked along sections of the trail to use parts of the paved path to deliver supplies to the project site.

The project is set to be complete by the end of this year.

