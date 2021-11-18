“Double Dipping the Chip”: Shane’s 2021-2022 Winter Outlook!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We blinked, and just like that, most of 2021 is already in the rear-view mirror. Thanksgiving is just one week away. The official beginning of “meteorological winter”, the period Dec. 1st thru Feb. 28th, is now less than TWO weeks away. Of course, this means it’s time for this guy to make his annual prognostication for the upcoming winter season!

Before I get into the forecast for this season, let’s take a brief look back at how I did LAST season, along with a few of last winter’s highlights. The stats dealing with temperatures might surprise some of you:

*Predicted temperatures for the season as a whole: 3-5° above normal

*Actual average temp for Winter 2020-’21 for Bowling Green: 37.5°(2.1° BELOW the 30 year average “meteorological winter” temp (39.6°)

*Predicted overall precip: Above normal

*Actual precip for the season as a whole: Above normal

*Predicted snowfall for the season as a whole: 4-8″

*Actual snowfall for Winter 2020-’21 for Bowling Green: 8.8″, just a tad over the “high end” of the forecast. Interesting footnote to this: We did pick up 0.2″ of snow in a VERY rare late April snowfall (Apr. 20th and 21st, to be exact). That made the total for ALL of last season 9″ (Nat’l Weather Service “official” snow seasons run from July 1st of one year thru June 30th of the next. Think of it like a “fiscal” year.) 😊

* SEASON HIGHLIGHTS:

--Our coldest Christmas since 1985, complete with flurries which amounted to a “trace” of snow (not enough for a “White Christmas”, though)

-- Near Record Warm New Year’s Day (high: 73°)

-- CRAZY February, one that included three major winter storms within an eight day stretch between the 10th and the 18th. The month concluded with severe storms, flash flooding and a record rainfall of 5.11″ for Bowling Green on the 28th!

Note: Out of the 8.8″ of snow that fell last season, 7.7″ of it was measured in February.

Overall, I give my forecast for last season a grade of “B”. Nailing the snowfall amount is the toughest part of any season’s forecast, and since I wasn’t too far off the mark in that category, I believe that part combined with the fact that we finished last winter above normal in overall precip at least somewhat offsets the temperature forecast. THAT is the part that did bust, which kind of surprised me. Most La Nina winters turn to skew above normal temperature-wise for South-Central KY.

That was last season. Now, let’s talk about THIS season.

Just for fun, here are the snowiest and least snowiest winters for Bowling Green (reliable snowfall records date back to the 1890s):

Our Snowiest Winters (WBKO)

Our Least Snowiest Winters (WBKO)

Now for the “players on the field” for the 2021-’22 season. This is the part where the talk becomes more “weatherese” (technical). If you wish to jump ahead to the forecast, scroll down to “Winter 2021-2022 Outlook”.

1.) “DOUBLE DIP” LA NIÑA: The temperature of the sea-surface waters over the Central Pacific can have a huge bearing on how jet stream patterns play out over the lower 48 during winter. This season, like last, is shaping up to be another “La Niña” season. Many in the meteorological community refer to it as a “double dip” La Niña. That’s because central Pacific waters warmed to near normal in late Spring but are cooling once again, meaning we’ll have our second consecutive season where the temperature of the surface waters of the Central Pacific will run below normal. I like to call this a “Seinfeld La Niña” (if you’ve ever seen that episode where George Costanza double dips his chip into a bowl of dip at a gathering, you get it. 😊). La Niña winters often come in pairs. Such was the case in the Winter of 2016-’17 and 2017-’18. The former of the two was the “winter that wasn’t” (we had one of our mildest, least snowiest winters ever that season), but the following season – the “Seinfeld La Niña” of Winter 2017-’18, certainly had its moments. In fact, it made my list of analog winters. More on that later.

La Nina Explained (WBKO)

Even though this La Niña event won’t be strong (it will be weak to moderate, at best), it usually means a couple of things: 1. A very active subtropical jet stream (aka “the Pineapple Express”), which is often loaded with numerous storm systems running from near Hawaii all the way into the southern states and lower Ohio Valley. Such a pattern favors wetter-than-average conditions for South-Central KY. It also means we’re often caught in a “tug of war” between cold shots that try to swoop in with the northern branch of the jet stream (the polar jet) dips southward while a ridge of high pressure tries to build over the southeast U.S. The end result? You get frequent clashing of the air masses. Such a scenario often places South-Central KY right on “the fence” between rain and snow with many systems. Now you see why I’ve lost so much hair over the years! 😁

2.) PDO/AMO (Pacific Decadal Oscillation/Atlantic Multi-Decadal Oscillation)

The PDO refers to water temperatures in the North Pacific south of Alaska and off the coasts of western Canada and the U.S. Pacific Northwest. Based on recent trends, it appears the PDO will be in a somewhat colder phase this season given the mild sea-surface readings off the southern coast of Alaska. That hints toward quite a bit of variability in our temperatures. The AMO refers to the overall water temperature in the Atlantic. The AMO typically runs in 30 year cycles. Throughout much of the late 1950s, 60s, and 70s, the AMO was in a “cold phase”. Since the 1980s, however, the AMO has been in a “warm phase”.

3.) NAO/AO (North Atlantic Oscillation/Arctic Oscillation)

These pressure systems are the “wild cards” when it comes to winter forecasting. Unlike the indices mentioned above that deal more directly with sea surface temps, these refer to the movement (a.k.a. oscillations) of semi-permanent pressure systems in the North Atlantic and Arctic, respectively. Typically, a “positive” phase of the AO and NAO means warmer-than-average temperatures for our part of the world. When these indices go negative, however, it can result in blocking over or near Greenland. That blocking can force the polar jet to dive southward into the eastern part of the U.S., which in turn, dumps much colder air into Kentucky. There is VERY little skill in predicting these indices long term; movements of these pressure systems can be mighty difficult to nail down beyond just two weeks out.

Arctic Oscillation Positive (WBKO)

Arctic Oscillation Negative (WBKO)

4.) OTHER MINOR FACTORS

It’s possible that solar cycles may have at least some impact on our winters. Some speculate that more solar flares/activity leads to milder conditions. Snow cover across polar regions and Canada leading into December may also have some bearing on temperature and storm tracks.

ANALOG YEARS:

Listed below are the winter seasons that featured patterns “similar” to the one shaping up this go round. I will stress, though, NO two winters are exactly alike! There are other seasons with patterns that closely match up this year’s, but I narrowed my search down to the past couple of decades:

Analog Years (WBKO)

WINTER 2021-2022 OUTLOOK

To borrow a line from a song by Calvin Harris and Rhianna, I know “this is what you came for”. First, let me get the annual disclaimer out of the way: THIS IS NOT AN OFFICIAL FIRST ALERT FORECAST! It’s simply my own take on how I think the upcoming season could play out.

My focus here is on the months that comprise “meteorological winter” (December, January, and February). For perspective, here are monthly averages for temperatures and snowfall based on 30 year climatology for Bowling Green. I should point out that a new set of climatological norms was released for our area earlier this year. It’s based on data from the period 1991-2020:

Monthly Averages (WBKO)

DECEMBER: As mentioned, last December brought us a COLD Christmas with a little light snow. This year, I see potential for a “fast start” to the winter season, with multiple shots of very cold air. Often times, however, those cold shots come with very dry air. December hasn’t been kind to snow lovers in South-Central KY in the past decade. You have to go back to 2010 to find the last time Bowling Green had multiple systems deliver much more than 1″ of snow. In December 2010, we wound up with 8.3″, and…we had a White Christmas (our last “official” one). That drought has to end at some point, but historical odds are against it. That said, I think a light snow event or two is possible, with some fluctuations in temps.

JANUARY: There’s a *chance* could somewhat resemble January 2018. That’s a month that started VERY cold before a couple of significant snows occurred in the middle of the month. That was followed by a pattern flip late in the month with milder air. Sometimes with those abrupt pattern changes, we can see a decent snowfall or significant winter storm one week, then turn around and deal with thunderstorms and even severe weather not long after before the cold reloads. Don’t be surprised if such a scenario takes place during this month.

FEBRUARY: This is always the hardest month to nail down, simply because it’s so far out in time. The farther one goes out, the less skill there is in nailing down the specifics. That said, La Niñas often break down late in winter seasons. This one looks to be no exception to that general rule. When that happens, we often see the pattern “flip back” to cold (or at least, cold relative to normal). Combine that with a still-active subtropical jet stream late season, and you have POTENTIAL for a couple of decent late-season snowfalls. I also believe the risk for a system to produce severe storms is higher than normal during this month. We saw that last winter, and we also experienced that in a BIG way back in February 2008 (also a La Nina season). There seems to be a common denominator with La Nina and more active weather during late winter as we transition into Spring.

Month to Month Forecast (WBKO)

Total Snowfall (WBKO)

NOTE: As is the case with a lot of winter seasons here, MOST of the snow we receive will likely come from two or three systems. I think we will be involved in at least that many “true” winter storms. A reminder that a Winter Storm “Watch” means there’s potential for 4″+ of snow AND/OR a quarter inch of ice within a given time frame.

Some other projections for the upcoming season:

Other Projections (WBKO)

And one more thing…

SEASON’S COLDEST TEMP: 7 degrees

As with any long-term forecast, there is bust potential. The biggest bust potential lies in the snowfall forecast. If we stay mild for the most part, then we could wind up with less snow than forecast. However, as we saw back in those “snowpocalypse” years of 2015 and 2016, all it takes is one system tracking just right – normally across the Gulf coast states WITH arctic air already in place – to bring us a big snow. It’s worth noting, however, that MOST of Bowling Green’s snowiest seasons featured weak El Ninos, NOT La Ninas. This, of course, is NOT to suggest that we will be shut out in the snow department, but it’s highly unlikely this season will give those from the late 1970s or mid 2010s a run for their money.

Also, just because the forecast is skewing warmer-than-normal for the season as a whole, it does NOT mean we won’t experience blasts of cold to occasionally very cold air. I think we will from time to time. Don’t ever put the parkas away just because we might have a 70° day in the middle of January!

As always, no matter if it’s wet or dry, mild or wild, you can depend on the WBKO First Alert Weather Team to keep you apprised of the changeable conditions that winter can bring to South-Central KY! The WBKO Weather app for your smartphone is a great tool that allows you to do just that.

Stay safe and warm this winter season, and thanks for reading. And by the way, don’t “double dip” the chip. 😊 - Shane

